Esschert Design Doorbell Brown Cast Iron BR22

This decorative doorbell from Esschert Design has been crafted from cast iron using traditional techniques. You can install it at your front door or at your back door so your guests can announce their arrival. The doorbell from Esschert Design is adorned with a bird figure. It has two mounting holes. Please note mounting accessories are not included. Important information - Colour: Brown . Material: Cast iron and cotton cord . Dimensions: 10.6 x 19.3 x 24 cm (W x D x H) . 2 mounting holes . Mounting accessories not included . Fabric: Cotton: 100%

