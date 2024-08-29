Airfix Small Starter Set Jaguar E-Type 1:43 Scale

Once described by Enzo Ferrari as the most beautiful car ever made, the E-Type is as breath-taking now as it was when first released in 1961. Based on Jaguar's Le Mans winning D-Type, the E-Type had racing DNA combined with extremely competitive pricing and a claimed 150mph top speed, this led to it quickly becoming a 1960's icon. The earliest cars or series one as they have become known, portrayed by this kit, were produced between 1961 and 1967 with two different engines, a 3.8L and 4.2L. Over 22,000 E-Types were sold. Jaguar produced the E-type in various guises including a 2+2 coupe, the limited edition 'Lightweight E-Type' and the low drag coupe along with many other variants.