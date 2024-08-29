Marketplace.
Airfix Small Starter Set Jaguar E-Type 1:43 Scale

Airfix Small Starter Set Jaguar E-Type 1:43 Scale

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by HOWLEYS LIMITED

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£18.99

£18.99/each

Airfix Small Starter Set Jaguar E-Type 1:43 Scale
Once described by Enzo Ferrari as the most beautiful car ever made, the E-Type is as breath-taking now as it was when first released in 1961. Based on Jaguar's Le Mans winning D-Type, the E-Type had racing DNA combined with extremely competitive pricing and a claimed 150mph top speed, this led to it quickly becoming a 1960's icon. The earliest cars or series one as they have become known, portrayed by this kit, were produced between 1961 and 1967 with two different engines, a 3.8L and 4.2L. Over 22,000 E-Types were sold. Jaguar produced the E-type in various guises including a 2+2 coupe, the limited edition 'Lightweight E-Type' and the low drag coupe along with many other variants.

View all Hobbies & Creative Arts

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here