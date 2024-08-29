Marketplace.
Games Workshop Getting Started With Warhammer 40,000

GETTING STARTED WITH WARHAMMER 40K (ENG)Inside, youll find information on the bleak, war-torn setting of the Warhammer 40,000 it's known as the grim darkness of the far future for a good reason! You'll then be able to read about every aspect of the Warhammer 40,000 hobby, from collecting armies of stunning Citadel miniatures, painting them in the colours of your choice, and leading them into battle in a thrilling tabletop wargame.This magazine also includes the following multipart plastic miniatures:- 1x Space Marines Assault Intercessor (supplied with a 32mm round scenic base)- 1x Necron Warrior with gauss flayer (supplied with a 32mm round scenic base)Both models are designed to be pushed off their frames, and also fit together without the need for glue, so can be assembled within minutes.

