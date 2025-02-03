Brainstorm Toys Cute & Cuddly Torch and Projector

This fantastic projector torch projects amazing images of cute and cuddly animals around your room. View the images on your walls and ceilings including kittens, puppies, ponies, Bunnies, panda cubs and more “a great bedtime companion to make going to sleep more fun. the torch comes with three slide discs with 24 colour animal photographs. Swap and change the slides easily by pulling back the plastic flap and inserting the chosen disc then rotate the disc round to view the fantastic colour images which project up to one meter wide. Images are easily focused by turning the lens head. This product can be used as a normal torch without the slides in place and is great for keeping on bedside tables to give comfort to children during the night. The torch measures 11cm long and approximately 3.5cm in diameter at the widest point. a perfect, fun yet educational, gift for boys and girls who are interested in animals. Now that kids grow out of toys earlier and earlier, torches will appeal to kids into their tween and teen years. Ideal for pyjama parties and sleepovers. brainstorm toys is a range of fun, educational and interactive stem toys that brings together a host of fascinating items. Stem toys incorporate science, technology, engineering and maths and encourage children to explore and develop a passion for these subjects. The aim of Brainstorm Toys branded products is to entertain children but also to inspire them to learn more about their environment.

Sold by HOWLEYS LIMITED