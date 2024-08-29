TP ExplorerÂ® Platform

Compatible with all models of the Explorer climbing frame

Adventure print design

Perfect for imaginative play

Product Details

The TP Explorer platform has had a makeover with its attractive printed design for imaginative play. The TP ExplorerÂ® platform can be fitted to the ExplorerÂ® climbing frame, this is a must have if you want to add a den to the frame.

The item is compatible with all models of the Explorer climbing frame

Platform only, replacement

For domestic use only

Specifications

Product code: 845

Primary Material: Polyethylene mesh

Guarantee: All parts 1 year

Maximum User Weight: Max combined user weight 100kg.

Assembly: Estimated build time 1 hour