TP Kingswood Wooden Swing Arm - FSC® certified

The perfect addition to your TP Kingswood Tower

Compatible with all TP swing seats (sold separately)

5 year guarantee against wood rot

Product Details

The TP Kingswood Swing Arm is the perfect addition to your TP Kingswood Tower.

Comes complete with all the fixings you need for any TP swing seats.

Made from FSCÂ® certified wood.

Easier to build - all TP wood is pre-drilled to make assembly far easier.

Easier to care for - all TP wood is pressure treated. An environmentally friendly preservative is used in the pressure treating process which penetrates deep into the wood. Therefore there is No need to apply stain year after year, unless you wish to do so for aesthetic reasons.

Swing seats sold separately each sold separately.

Swing Arm suitable for children aged 3 years+ unless a compatible TP baby seat is selected (this is an additional purchase).

Maximum combined user weight 160kgs

Age 3+

For Domestic Use only

Supplied with ground anchors that must be concreted in as per the assembly instructions (concrete Not supplied)

Specifications

Product code: 479P

Dimensions: L263 x W280 x H242cm

Finish: Pressure treated wood

Primary Material: FSC Certified Wood

Guarantee: 5 year guarantee against wood rot causing failure. All other parts 1 year

Maximum User Weight: Seat dependant

Assembly: 2 adults estimated build time 1 hours.

Compatibility Chart