Marketplace.
image 1 of TP Kingswood Wooden Swing Arm - FSC® certified
image 1 of TP Kingswood Wooden Swing Arm - FSC® certifiedimage 2 of TP Kingswood Wooden Swing Arm - FSC® certifiedimage 3 of TP Kingswood Wooden Swing Arm - FSC® certified

TP Kingswood Wooden Swing Arm - FSC® certified

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Robovision limited

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£329.99

£329.99/each

TP Kingswood Wooden Swing Arm - FSC® certified
The perfect addition to your TP Kingswood TowerCompatible with all TP swing seats (sold separately)5 year guarantee against wood rotProduct DetailsThe TP Kingswood Swing Arm is the perfect addition to your TP Kingswood Tower.Comes complete with all the fixings you need for any TP swing seats.Made from FSCÂ® certified wood.Easier to build - all TP wood is pre-drilled to make assembly far easier.Easier to care for - all TP wood is pressure treated. An environmentally friendly preservative is used in the pressure treating process which penetrates deep into the wood. Therefore there is No need to apply stain year after year, unless you wish to do so for aesthetic reasons.Swing seats sold separately each sold separately.Swing Arm suitable for children aged 3 years+ unless a compatible TP baby seat is selected (this is an additional purchase).Maximum combined user weight 160kgsAge 3+For Domestic Use onlySupplied with ground anchors that must be concreted in as per the assembly instructions (concrete Not supplied)SpecificationsProduct code: 479PDimensions: L263 x W280 x H242cmFinish: Pressure treated woodPrimary Material: FSC Certified WoodGuarantee: 5 year guarantee against wood rot causing failure. All other parts 1 yearMaximum User Weight: Seat dependantAssembly: 2 adults estimated build time 1 hours.Compatibility Chart

View all Outdoor Toys

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here