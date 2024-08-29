TP Castlewood Double Wooden Swing Arm - FSC® certified

Provide the kids with even more entertainment by adding a Castlewood Double Swing Arm to your Castlewood Tower. The Swing Arm is supplied without seats to give you the chance to personalise your Tower to your little ones needs. Complete the playset by choosing any compatible TP single seated accessories then let the fun begin! All TP wood is FSC® certified and pre-drilled to make assembly easier.

The perfect add on for your Castlewood Tower Personalise you Castlewood Tower with Swing Accessories.

This swing arm must be attached to a TP Castlewood Tower. It canNot standalone. (separate purchase)

Complete your set by choosing 2 suitable TP swing seats. The Rapide seat, the TP 3 in 1 Activity seat and the TP wooden seat are all compatible.

The TP Junior seats, Quadpod, FoldAway and TP Early Fun, are the ideal choice for younger children from 6 months old.

The Castlewood swing arm is easier to build- all TP wood is pre-drilled to make assembly far easier.

The Castlewood Double Swing Arm is made from kiln dried, pressure treated wood. This means the environmentally friendly preservative has penetrated deep into the centre of the wood rather than being simply applied to the surface of the wood. So, it isn’t necessary to apply additional treatment unless you want to.

Dimensions: L245 x W183 x H208 cm

Made from FSC Certified Wood.

For domestic use only.

Guarantee: 5 year guarantee against wood rot causing failure. All other parts 1 year

Supplied with ground anchors that must be concreted in as per the assembly instructions (concrete Not supplied)

To view the instructions for this product please click here

Read more about FSC certified TP products