TP Salcombe Wooden Playhouse - FSC® certified

Beautiful 2 storey playhouse with cosy downstairs play room

Internal access ladder and spacious viewing verandah

Includes Crazy Wavy slide for speedy exits from the first floor

Product Details

A beautiful 2 storey playhouse with cosy downstairs play room, an internal ladder and spacious viewing verandah. Includes TP's favourite Crazy Wavy slide for speedy exits from the first floor

This two level playhouse is made from FSCÂ® certified European timber.

Features a panelled door and 3 windows on the ground floor, all with perspex panes.

Spacious verandahs at both levels.

Internal ladder to gain access to the loft space.

TP's favourite Crazy Wavy Slide ensures a speedy exit from the first floor!

Better to build - all TP wood is pre-drilled for easier assembly.

Note: This product is Not watertight.

Suitable for children ages 3 years+

For domestic use only.

Specifications

Product code: 372P

Dimensions: 327 x 161 x 248(h)cm

Doorway Height: 97cm

Finish: Untreated wood

Primary Material: FSC Certified Wood

Guarantee: 5 year guarantee against wood rot causing failure. 1 year all other parts

Maximum User Weight: Tower combined user weight 150kg.

Assembly: 2 adults estimated build time 8 hours