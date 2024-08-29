image 1 of TP Salcombe Wooden Playhouse - FSC® certified
image 1 of TP Salcombe Wooden Playhouse - FSC® certifiedimage 2 of TP Salcombe Wooden Playhouse - FSC® certifiedimage 3 of TP Salcombe Wooden Playhouse - FSC® certifiedimage 4 of TP Salcombe Wooden Playhouse - FSC® certifiedimage 5 of TP Salcombe Wooden Playhouse - FSC® certified

TP Salcombe Wooden Playhouse - FSC® certified

Beautiful 2 storey playhouse with cosy downstairs play roomInternal access ladder and spacious viewing verandahIncludes Crazy Wavy slide for speedy exits from the first floorProduct DetailsA beautiful 2 storey playhouse with cosy downstairs play room, an internal ladder and spacious viewing verandah. Includes TP's favourite Crazy Wavy slide for speedy exits from the first floorThis two level playhouse is made from FSCÂ® certified European timber.Features a panelled door and 3 windows on the ground floor, all with perspex panes.Spacious verandahs at both levels.Internal ladder to gain access to the loft space.TP's favourite Crazy Wavy Slide ensures a speedy exit from the first floor!Better to build - all TP wood is pre-drilled for easier assembly.Note: This product is Not watertight.Suitable for children ages 3 years+For domestic use only.SpecificationsProduct code: 372PDimensions: 327 x 161 x 248(h)cmDoorway Height: 97cmFinish: Untreated woodPrimary Material: FSC Certified WoodGuarantee: 5 year guarantee against wood rot causing failure. 1 year all other partsMaximum User Weight: Tower combined user weight 150kg.Assembly: 2 adults estimated build time 8 hours

