TP Spray & Splash CrazyWavy Water Attachment

The perfect add on for your TP CrazyWavy

Low profile spray attachment which ensures children slide freely over the top of it

Suitable for 3+ years

Attachment requires drilling-full instructions and template are provided

Product Details

Bring the magic of the water park to your garden with the Spray and Splash CrazyWavy Water Attachment Kit. Compatible with the TP CrazyWavy Slide. Simply attach to the slide, connect the hose and away you go! Slip and slide, all summer long!

Designed to accept standard hose connector-so easy to keep water flowing!

Compatible with the TP CrazyWavy Slide only. Does Not fit any other slide

Age 3 yrs+

Specifications

Product code: 927

Guarantee: 1 year guarantee.

Dimensions: L11 x W8 x H8 cm