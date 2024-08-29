TP CrazyWavy 4ft Slide Extension

A great TP idea! Add 1.2 metres/4 ft of sliding fun to a CrazyWavy with this unique TP slide extension.

The ideal way to protect your lawn and your children’s clothes whilst giving them yet more sliding fun.

The Slide Exptension is only compatible with the Crazywavy Slide body

Provides 1.2m of extra sliding fun.

This extension can NoT be used with the TP968 Wavy Slide.

For domestic use only.

3 years+

Guarantee - 1 year