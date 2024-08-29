TP 3m/10ft Super Wavy Slide

3 metre long outdoor slide! Heavy duty and UV stabilised Compatible with the Kingswood frame only Product Details The TP Super Wavy Slide is perfect for the thrill seeker in your child! Bring all the fun of the playground to your garden with this 3-metre outdoor slide that all children will love. This super-fast 3-metre slide is heavy duty and UV stabilised that is built to last, bringing children enjoyment year after year. Compatible with the Kingswood frame. Suitable for ages 3-14 years. Specifications Product code: 997 3 metre long outdoor slide! Heavy duty and UV stabilised Compatible with the Kingswood frame Maximum user weight: 100kg Suitable for ages 3-14 years Dimensions W50cm x L300cm x H18cm Remove all packaging before giving to children. Guarantee - 1 year Only for domestic use. For outdoor use. Adult supervision is required.