Charles Bentley Bendy Squeegee

The bendy squeegee with a telescopic handle is the perfect tool for tackling hard-to-reach and awkward areas in your home. With its flexible and extendable design, this squeegee makes window cleaning effortless, allowing you to reach even the most challenging spots. The sponge head thoroughly cleans surfaces, while the squeegee efficiently removes excess water for a streak-free finish. The handle extends from 70 to 115cm, providing the reach you need for any cleaning task.