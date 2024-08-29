Charles Bentley 29.5" Natural Coir and Rubber Boot Scraper Door Mat 45x75cm

The Charles Bentley Boot Scraper Doormat is perfect for your front door, back door, or utility room. Made from durable anti-slip rubber and natural coir, this mat features large ridges that make removing mud from boots or shoes quick and easy. Ideal for keeping your entranceway clean after a muddy walk, it is suitable for both indoor and outdoor use.