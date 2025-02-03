Charles Bentley Fire Engine Play Tent Indoor Outdoor Polyester Pop Up

Spark your child's imagination with the Charles Bentley Fire Engine Play Tent. Perfect for both indoor and outdoor use, this versatile tent can store toys, host secret meetings, or provide shade during outdoor play. Lightweight and compact with a pop-up assembly, it's easy for adults to set up and store. Ideal for children aged 3-6, this play tent promises hours of fun and creative play.

Quick pop-up assembly for instant fun Folds flat for easy, compact storage Suitable for both indoor & outdoor use

