Bed Frame with Headboard White 90x200 cm Solid Wood

Enjoy a good night's sleep in this wooden senior bed! It makes a practical and decorative addition to your interior. Solid pine wood: Solid pine wood is a beautiful natural material. Treat the surface with oil, wax, lacquer, or a glazing finish for a stronger surface and easy cleaning. Pine wood has a straight grain, and the knots give the material its signature, rustic look. Suitable for the elderly: The bed frame is easy for seniors to get in and out of due to its 45 cm seat height. Extra storage space: The bed has extra space underneath to store boxes for organising your clothes, toys, or quilts. Sturdy slats: The plywood slats provide good weight distribution, ensuring that the mattress stays in place with every twist and turn of your body during sleep. Functional headboard and footboard: The headboard and footboard of the wooden bed can keep your mattress in place. Also, the headboard provides you with excellent back support when you sit up in bed to read or watch TV. Good to know:A mattress is not included with this bed. We do offer a various selection of mattresses. You can check our shop for a matching mattress. Important information - Colour: White . Material: Solid pinewood . Slat material: Plywood . Overall bed dimensions: 205.5 x 95.5 x 82.5 cm (L x W x H) . Suitable mattress size: 90 x 200 cm (W x L) (mattress is not included) . Sleeping height from the ground: 45 cm . Clearance height under the bed: 35 cm . Assembly required: Yes . Delivery contains: . 1 x Bed frame . 1 x Headboard