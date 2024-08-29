Bed Frame with LED Lights Grey Sonoma 140x200 cm

Get a better restful night's sleep from this bed frame with LED lights! It makes a welcoming addition to any bedroom. Durable material: The engineered wood is of exceptional quality with smooth surface and also features strength, stability and resistance to moisture. RGB LED lights: The bed frame is equipped with vibrant RGB LED lights. With various customisable menus, you can effortlessly change the colour of the lights and even set them to adjust automatically. These LED lights not only enhance the contemporary look of the bed base but also add to its trendy appeal. Sturdy slats: The plywood slats provide good weight distribution, ensuring that the mattress stays in place with every twist and turn of your body during sleep. Good to know:A mattress is not included with this bed. We do offer a various selection of mattresses. You can check our shop for a matching mattress. The product has a USB connector that requires a certified 5V USB power source (not included). Important information - Colour: Grey sonoma . Bed frame material: Engineered wood . Slat material: Plywood . Overall dimensions: 203 x 143 x 23 cm (L x W x H) . Suitable mattress size: 140 x 200 cm (W x L) (mattress is not included) . Assembly required: Yes