Canopy Bed Frame Solid Pine Wood 100x200 cm

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

Introduce a touch of elegance to your bedroom with our timeless solid wooden canopy bed frame! The bed is smartly designed with a top frame for hanging your favourite curtains, which adds a unique charm to your bedroom, while creating extra privacy. Made of solid pine wood, this bed frame is exceedingly sturdy and durable. The strong slats offer the needed support and highly comfortable. This bed frame is suitable for a mattress of 100 x 200 cm. Please note that delivery includes a bed frame only; a mattress and curtains are not included. The bed is easy to assemble. You can check our shop for the matching mattresses. Important information - Material: Solid pine wood and plywood slats . Overall dimensions: 204 x 104 x 200 cm (L x W x H) . Sleeping area height from the ground: 30 cm . Suitable mattress size: 100 x 200 cm (W x L) (mattress not included)

Introduce a touch of elegance to your bedroom with our timeless solid wooden canopy bed frame! The bed is smartly designed with a top frame for hanging your favourite curtains, which adds a unique charm to your bedroom, while creating extra privacy. Made of solid pine wood, this bed frame is exceedingly sturdy and durable. The strong slats offer the needed support and highly comfortable. This bed frame is suitable for a mattress of 100 x 200 cm. Please note that delivery includes a bed frame only; a mattress and curtains are not included. The bed is easy to assemble. You can check our shop for the matching mattresses. Important information - Material: Solid pine wood and plywood slats . Overall dimensions: 204 x 104 x 200 cm (L x W x H) . Sleeping area height from the ground: 30 cm . Suitable mattress size: 100 x 200 cm (W x L) (mattress not included)

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.