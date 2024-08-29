Jamie Oliver Quick & Easy Stainless Steel Saucepan 16CM

Cook With Confidence - This lightweight stainless-steel range is as easy on the eye as it is to use. Stylish enough to go from hob to table, and tough enough for intense use, it also comes with a 10-year Tefal's warranty.

Hob Compatiblity - With extra-thick Thermo-Fusion bases of stainless steel and aluminum, these pans heat quickly and evenly on all hobs – even induction – for speedy and delicious meals. Oven safe upto 175°C.

Handle Type - Soft to touch ergonomic stay cool riveted stainless steel handle with silicone for safe handling (and no burnt fingers).

Flawless Searing - Thermo-Signal heat indicator eliminating guesswork from your cooking. When the hourglass disappears, the pan is at the optimal cooking temperature for brilliant results.

Cinch to Clean - Featuring a non-stick coating that is reinforced with titanium particles, making it super durable and easy to clean. What’s more, it’s dishwasher-safe, so even clean-up is quick and easy!

Draining Glass Lid - Saucepan has a handy draining lid and pouring edges, so you won’t risk losing your pasta or rice down the sink.