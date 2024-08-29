Metal Bed Frame with Headboard White 107x203 cm

If you are looking for a robust bed frame for your bedroom, then this classic bed frame featuring an elegant and timeless design is the perfect choice for you! Robust metal construction: The bed frame is made from powder-coated steel. Steel is an exceptionally hard and strong material that offers exceptional sturdiness and stability. Metal slats and legs: The metal bed frame is complete with metal slats and centre legs to provide your mattress with much-needed support and breathability. Extra storage space: For your convenience, the guest bed also has an extra space underneath for keeping your storage boxes out of sight. Excellent support: The headboard of the bed base provides you with excellent back support when you sit up in bed to read or watch TV. Good to know:A mattress is not included with this bed. We do offer a various selection of mattresses. You can check our shop for a matching mattress. Important information - Colour: White . Material: Steel . Overall dimensions: 207 x 112 x 97 cm (L x W x H) . Clearance height under the bed: 26 cm . Suitable mattress size: 107 x 203 cm (W x L) (mattress is not included) . Assembly required: Yes