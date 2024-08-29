Marketplace.
Bed Frame White Metal 180x200 cm Super King

Bed Frame White Metal 180x200 cm Super King
Create an elegant and classic look in your bedroom with our metal bed frame! The bed frame has a solid construction made of metal. The metal slats offer the needed support and are highly comfortable. With all these combined features, you will certainly have a good night's sleep! The bed frame needs assembly. The bed is suitable for a mattress of 180 x 200 cm. Please note that the delivery only includes a bed frame. A mattress is not included. You can check our shop for the matching mattresses. Important information - Colour: White . Material: Metal . Overall dimensions: 208 x 186 x 84 cm (L x W x H) . Suitable mattress size: 180 x 200 cm Super King (W x L) (mattress is not included) . Sleeping height from ground: 28.5 cm . Assembly required: Yes

