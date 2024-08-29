LED Bed Frame Honey Brown 140x200 cm Solid Wood

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

This wooden bed frame with LED lights, featuring a simple yet timeless design, makes a truly practical and decorative addition to your bedroom. Solid pine wood: Solid pine wood is a beautiful natural material. Pine wood has a straight grain, and the knots give the material its signature, rustic look. Stable bed frame: The wooden frame ensures sturdiness and stability. Colourful LED lights: Bring playfulness into darkness with colourful LED lights! Note:The delivery includes a bed frame only. The mattress is not included. You can check our shop for the matching mattresses. This bed frame is suitable for a mattress measuring 140 x 200 cm. Each product comes with an assembly manual in the box for easy assembly. The product has a USB connector, but the certified 5V USB power source is not included. Important information - Colour: Honey brown . Bed frame material: Solid pinewood . Slat material: Plywood . Overall dimensions: 212 x 151.5 x 26 cm (L x W x H) . Suitable mattress size: 140 x 200 cm (W x L) (mattress is not included) . Features RGB LED light

