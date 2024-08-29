Bed Frame with Drawers Grey Sonoma 150x200 cm King Size Engineered Wood

Add a modern touch to your bedroom with this bed frame with drawers! It makes a practical and decorative addition to your living space. Durable material: The bed frame is made of engineered wood. The engineered wood is of exceptional quality with a smooth surface and also features strength, stability, and resistance to moisture. Sturdy slats: The plywood slats provide good weight distribution, ensuring that the mattress stays in place with every twist and turn of your body during sleep. Storage function: The included bed drawers provide ample storage space for storing your essentials, keeping your room clean and tidy. Good to know:A mattress is not included with this bed. We do offer a various selection of mattresses. You can check our shop for a matching mattress. Important information - Colour: Grey sonoma . Bed frame material: Engineered wood . Slat material: Plywood . Overall dimensions: 203 x 153 x 33 cm (L x W x H) . Drawer dimensions (each): 65 x 30 x 15.5 cm (L x W x H) . Suitable mattress size: 150 x 200 cm King Size (W x L) (mattress is not included) . Assembly required: Yes . Delivery contains: . 1 x Bed frame . 6 x Drawer