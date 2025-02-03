Marketplace.
Galleon - Size XXXL - 83x27.5x43cm

Galleon - Size XXXL - 83x27.5x43cm

No ratings yet

Write a review
This product's currently out of stock
Rest of shelf

Sold and sent by Berkfield Home

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

Galleon - Size XXXL - 83x27.5x43cm
This Aqua d'ella galleon will make an exciting decoration in your aquarium. With vivid colours and exquisite details, the ship ornament adds a natural feeling to the environment in your tank. Made of safe and nontoxic polyresin, the aquarium decor is suitable for both freshwater and saltwater and is pH neutral. Important information - Colour: Multicolour . Material: Polyresin . Dimensions: 83 x 27.5 x 43 cm (L x W x H) . Size: XXXL . Safe and nontoxic for use in both freshwater and saltwater aquariums
Sold by Berkfield Home (Berkfield Ltd)

View all Small Animals

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here