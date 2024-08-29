Marketplace.
image 1 of Bed Frame Solid Wood Pine 150x200 cm King Size
image 1 of Bed Frame Solid Wood Pine 150x200 cm King Sizeimage 2 of Bed Frame Solid Wood Pine 150x200 cm King Sizeimage 3 of Bed Frame Solid Wood Pine 150x200 cm King Sizeimage 4 of Bed Frame Solid Wood Pine 150x200 cm King Sizeimage 5 of Bed Frame Solid Wood Pine 150x200 cm King Size

Bed Frame Solid Wood Pine 150x200 cm King Size

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Berkfield Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£111.99

£111.99/each

Bed Frame Solid Wood Pine 150x200 cm King Size
Take the modern route to your bedroom with this wooden bed frame! It makes a practical and decorative addition to your interior. Premium solid wood: Solid pine wood is a beautiful natural material. Treat the surface with oil, wax, lacquer, or a glazing finish for a stronger surface and easy cleaning. Pine wood has a straight grain, and the knots give the material its signature, rustic look. Sturdy bed frame: The wooden bed frame is specially designed with sturdy slats that can offer the needed support and comfort. Comfortable headboard: The classic headboard let you rest comfortably while reading or watching a movie. Note:The delivery includes a bed frame only. The mattress is not included. You can check our shop for the matching mattresses. This bed frame is suitable for a mattress measuring 150 x 200 cm (5FT King Size). Important information - Material: Solid pinewood (untreated) . Overall dimensions: 205.5 x 155.5 x 69.5 cm (L x W x H) . Sleeping height from the ground: 21 cm . Suitable mattress size: 150 x 200 cm (W x L) (mattress is not included) . Assembly required: Yes

View all Bedroom Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here