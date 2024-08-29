Bed Frame Solid Wood Pine 150x200 cm King Size

Take the modern route to your bedroom with this wooden bed frame! It makes a practical and decorative addition to your interior. Premium solid wood: Solid pine wood is a beautiful natural material. Treat the surface with oil, wax, lacquer, or a glazing finish for a stronger surface and easy cleaning. Pine wood has a straight grain, and the knots give the material its signature, rustic look. Sturdy bed frame: The wooden bed frame is specially designed with sturdy slats that can offer the needed support and comfort. Comfortable headboard: The classic headboard let you rest comfortably while reading or watching a movie. Note:The delivery includes a bed frame only. The mattress is not included. You can check our shop for the matching mattresses. This bed frame is suitable for a mattress measuring 150 x 200 cm (5FT King Size). Important information - Material: Solid pinewood (untreated) . Overall dimensions: 205.5 x 155.5 x 69.5 cm (L x W x H) . Sleeping height from the ground: 21 cm . Suitable mattress size: 150 x 200 cm (W x L) (mattress is not included) . Assembly required: Yes