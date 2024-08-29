Bed Frame Black Solid Wood Pine 150x200 cm King Size

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Enjoy a good night's sleep in this wooden bed frame with headboard! It makes a practical and decorative addition to your interior. Solid pine wood: Solid pine wood is a beautiful natural material. Pine wood has a straight grain, and the knots give the material its signature, rustic look. Sturdy and stable frame: The wooden frames ensure sturdiness and stability. Comfortable support: The headboard provides you with excellent back support when sitting up in bed to read or watch movies. Note:The delivery includes a bed frame only. The mattress is not included. You can check our shop for the matching mattresses. This bed frame is suitable for a mattress measuring 150x200 cm (5FT King Size). Important information - Colour: Black . Material: Solid pinewood . Dimensions of bed frame: 205.5 x 155.5 x 31 cm (L x W x H) . Dimensions of headboard: 155.5 x 4 x 100 cm (W x D x H) . Suitable mattress size: 150 x 200 cm (W x L) (5FT King Size) (mattress not included) . Assembly required: Yes . Delivery contains: . 1 x Bed frame . 1 x Headboard

