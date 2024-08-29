Bed Frame Black Solid Wood 180x200 cm Super King Size

Marketplace.
What is better than enjoying a good night's sleep at the end of a busy day? This classic wooden bed frame is the perfect choice for your bed and the first thing you want to relax after a long day. Premium solid wood: Solid pine wood is a beautiful natural material. Pine wood has a straight grain, and the knots give the material its signature, rustic look. Slats for additional support: The slats provide additional support for your bed. It extends the lifetime of your mattress by absorbing most of the stress and weight on the bed. Practical headboard: The headboard provides extra support, increasing the comfy level. Also, it can keep your pillows in place for better sleep. Note:The delivery includes a bed frame only. The mattress is not included. You can check our shop for the matching mattresses. This bed frame is suitable for a mattress measuring 180 x 200 cm (6FT Super King). Important information - Colour: Black . Material: Solid pinewood . Overall dimensions: 205.5 x 186 x 100 cm (L x W x H) . Headboard dimensions: 186 x 4 x 100 cm (L x W x H) . Suitable mattress size: 180 x 200 cm (W x L) (6FT Super King) (mattress not included) . Assembly required: Yes . Delivery contains: . 1 x Bed frame . 1 x Headboard

