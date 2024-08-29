Bed Frame Solid Wood Pine 120x190 cm Small Double

What is better than enjoying a good night's sleep at the end of a busy day? This classic wooden bed frame is the perfect choice for you to relax after a long day. Solid pine wood: Solid pine wood is a beautiful natural material. Pine wood has a straight grain, and the knots give the material its signature, rustic look. Sturdy and stable frame: The wooden frames ensure sturdiness and stability. Comfortable support: The headboard provides you with excellent back support when sitting up in bed to read or watch movies. Note:The delivery includes a bed frame only. The mattress is not included. You can check our shop for the matching mattresses. This bed frame is suitable for a mattress measuring 120 x 190 cm (4FT Small Double). Important information - Material: Solid pinewood (untreated) . Dimensions of bed frame: 195.5 x 125.5 x 31 cm (L x W x H) . Dimensions of headboard: 125.5 x 4 x 100 cm (W x D x H) . Suitable mattress size: 120 x 190 cm (W x L) (4FT Small Double) (mattress not included) . Assembly required: Yes . Delivery contains: . 1 x Bed frame . 1 x Headboard