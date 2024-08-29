Kids' Loft Bed with Ladder 80x200 cm Solid Wood Pine

This kids' loft bed has been crafted from solid pine wood and is designed for entertaining as well as optimising space. Stable wooden construction: This mid sleeper bed is made of solid pine wood for stability and durability. Pine wood has a straight grain, and the knots give the material its signature, rustic look. Full use of space: This single loft bed is elevated 78,5 cm above the ground, providing ample space underneath for storage or other activities. This area can be used to stack storage boxes, store large toys, or even place a children's sofa for reading. Additionally, your child can use the space under the wooden bed frame as a secret base and enjoy imaginative play. Safety guardrails: The children's mid sleeper comes with safety guardrails on all 4 sides, so your child can sleep without worrying about falling off. Convenient ladder: This children's mid sleeper bed has a ladder that provides convenience for getting on and off the bed. It also brings joy and turns their room into an indoor playground. Good to know:A mattress is not included with this bed. We do offer a various selection of mattresses. You can check our shop for a matching mattress. Warning:To prevent it being overturned, this product must be used with the provided wall attachment device. Important information - Material: Solid pinewood (untreated) . Dimensions: 205.5 x 85.5 x 113.5 cm (L x W x H) . Sleeping area height from the ground: 78.5 cm . Guardrail height: 30 cm . Ladder width: 40 cm . Suitable mattress size: 80 x 200 cm (W x L) (mattress is not included) . Maximum thickness of the mattress: 12 cm . Maximum load capacity: 80 kg . Suitable for children aged 6 years and above . Only for indoor use . Assembly required: Yes . 2.WARNING: Only for domestic use. . Legal Documents:More details about preventing your furniture from tipping over can be found here