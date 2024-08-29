Marketplace.
image 1 of Kids' Loft Bed with Ladder 80x200 cm Solid Wood Pine
image 1 of Kids' Loft Bed with Ladder 80x200 cm Solid Wood Pineimage 2 of Kids' Loft Bed with Ladder 80x200 cm Solid Wood Pineimage 3 of Kids' Loft Bed with Ladder 80x200 cm Solid Wood Pineimage 4 of Kids' Loft Bed with Ladder 80x200 cm Solid Wood Pineimage 5 of Kids' Loft Bed with Ladder 80x200 cm Solid Wood Pine

Kids' Loft Bed with Ladder 80x200 cm Solid Wood Pine

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Berkfield Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£142.99

£142.99/each

Kids' Loft Bed with Ladder 80x200 cm Solid Wood Pine
This kids' loft bed has been crafted from solid pine wood and is designed for entertaining as well as optimising space. Stable wooden construction: This mid sleeper bed is made of solid pine wood for stability and durability. Pine wood has a straight grain, and the knots give the material its signature, rustic look. Full use of space: This single loft bed is elevated 78,5 cm above the ground, providing ample space underneath for storage or other activities. This area can be used to stack storage boxes, store large toys, or even place a children's sofa for reading. Additionally, your child can use the space under the wooden bed frame as a secret base and enjoy imaginative play. Safety guardrails: The children's mid sleeper comes with safety guardrails on all 4 sides, so your child can sleep without worrying about falling off. Convenient ladder: This children's mid sleeper bed has a ladder that provides convenience for getting on and off the bed. It also brings joy and turns their room into an indoor playground. Good to know:A mattress is not included with this bed. We do offer a various selection of mattresses. You can check our shop for a matching mattress. Warning:To prevent it being overturned, this product must be used with the provided wall attachment device. Important information - Material: Solid pinewood (untreated) . Dimensions: 205.5 x 85.5 x 113.5 cm (L x W x H) . Sleeping area height from the ground: 78.5 cm . Guardrail height: 30 cm . Ladder width: 40 cm . Suitable mattress size: 80 x 200 cm (W x L) (mattress is not included) . Maximum thickness of the mattress: 12 cm . Maximum load capacity: 80 kg . Suitable for children aged 6 years and above . Only for indoor use . Assembly required: Yes . 2.WARNING: Only for domestic use. . Legal Documents:More details about preventing your furniture from tipping over can be found here

View all Bedroom Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here