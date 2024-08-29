Marketplace.
image 1 of Bed Frame Brown Oak 180x200 cm Super King Engineered Wood
image 1 of Bed Frame Brown Oak 180x200 cm Super King Engineered Woodimage 2 of Bed Frame Brown Oak 180x200 cm Super King Engineered Woodimage 3 of Bed Frame Brown Oak 180x200 cm Super King Engineered Woodimage 4 of Bed Frame Brown Oak 180x200 cm Super King Engineered Woodimage 5 of Bed Frame Brown Oak 180x200 cm Super King Engineered Wood

Bed Frame Brown Oak 180x200 cm Super King Engineered Wood

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Berkfield Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£211.99

£211.99/each

Bed Frame Brown Oak 180x200 cm Super King Engineered Wood
Get a better restful night's sleep from this bed frame! It makes a welcoming addition to any bedroom. Durable material: The bed frame is made of engineered wood. The engineered wood is of exceptional quality with a smooth surface and also features strength, stability, and resistance to moisture. Slats for optimal support: The bed frame is complete with slats to offer essential support and breathability to your mattress. Storage function: This bed frame offers open compartments for keeping your magazines, books, toys and other small items well-organised. Good to know:A mattress is not included with this bed. We do offer a various selection of mattresses. You can check our shop for a matching mattress. Important information - Colour: Brown oak . Bed frame material: Engineered wood . Slat material: Plywood . Overall dimensions: 200 x 180 x 20 cm (L x W x H) . Compartment dimensions (each): 34.5/34 x 18.5 x 17 cm (L x W x H) . Suitable mattress size: 180 x 200 cm Super King (W x L) (mattress is not included) . Assembly required: Yes

View all Bedroom Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here