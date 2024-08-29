Bed Frame Brown Oak 180x200 cm Super King Engineered Wood

Get a better restful night's sleep from this bed frame! It makes a welcoming addition to any bedroom. Durable material: The bed frame is made of engineered wood. The engineered wood is of exceptional quality with a smooth surface and also features strength, stability, and resistance to moisture. Slats for optimal support: The bed frame is complete with slats to offer essential support and breathability to your mattress. Storage function: This bed frame offers open compartments for keeping your magazines, books, toys and other small items well-organised. Good to know:A mattress is not included with this bed. We do offer a various selection of mattresses. You can check our shop for a matching mattress. Important information - Colour: Brown oak . Bed frame material: Engineered wood . Slat material: Plywood . Overall dimensions: 200 x 180 x 20 cm (L x W x H) . Compartment dimensions (each): 34.5/34 x 18.5 x 17 cm (L x W x H) . Suitable mattress size: 180 x 200 cm Super King (W x L) (mattress is not included) . Assembly required: Yes