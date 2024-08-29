Metal Bed Frame with Headboard and Footboard Black 193x203 cm

If you are looking for a robust bed frame for your bedroom, then this classic bed frame featuring an elegant and timeless design is the perfect choice for you! Robust metal construction: The bed frame is made from powder-coated steel. Steel is an exceptionally hard and strong material that offers exceptional sturdiness and stability. Metal slats and legs: The metal bed frame is complete with metal slats and centre legs to provide your mattress with much-needed support and breathability. Extra storage space: For your convenience, the guest bed also has an extra space underneath for keeping your storage boxes out of sight. Functional headboard and footboard: The headboard and footboard of the bed base keep your mattress in place. Also, the headboard provides you with excellent back support when you sit up in bed to read or watch TV. Good to know:A mattress is not included with this bed. We do offer a various selection of mattresses. You can check our shop for a matching mattress. To make assembly as easy as possible, each product is delivered with a manual. Important information - Colour: Black . Material: Steel . Overall dimensions: 207 x 198 x 90.5 cm (L x W x H) . Clearance height under the bed: 26 cm . Suitable mattress size: 193 x 203 cm (W x L) (mattress is not included)