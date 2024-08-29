Bed Frame White Solid Wood Pine 135x190 cm Double

Take the modern route to your bedroom with this wooden bed frame! It makes a practical and decorative addition to your interior. Premium material: Solid pine wood is a beautiful natural material. Pine wood has a straight grain, and the knots give the material its signature, rustic look. Sturdy and stable frame: The wooden frames ensure sturdiness and stability. Comfortable headboard: The classic headboard let you rest comfortably while reading or watching a movie. Eye-catching design: The headboard and footboard design is both decorative and practical. It adds a unique style and comfort. Note:The delivery includes a bed frame only. The mattress is not included. You can check our shop for the matching mattresses. This bed frame is suitable for a mattress measuring 135x190 cm (4FT6 Double). Important information - Colour: White . Material: Solid pinewood . Bed frame dimensions: 195,5 x 140,5 x 69,5 cm (L x W x H) . Headboard dimensions: 141 x 4 x 100 cm (W x D x H) . Suitable mattress size: 135 x 190 cm (W x L) (mattress not included) . Assembly required: Yes . Delivery contains: . 1 x Bed frame . 1 x Headboard