6 pcs Chair Covers Stretch Gold

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

This chair cover will undoubtedly embellish your event, including weddings, banquets, conferences, trade shows, etc. It fits almost all types of chairs with a total height of up to 100 cm. Sewn from stretchy fabric, our chair cover can be simply stripped down and stretched over the feet of the chair. Due to its contained 10% spandex, it is a better fit and ensures a secure grip. Treat yourself with this chair cover, and turn your chairs into a true piece of art. Delivery includes 6 pcs of chair covers. Important information - Colour: Gold . Material: 90% polyester and 10% elastane . Density: 170 g/m² . Suitable for all common side chairs . Washable temperature up to 40‚ÑÉ . Reusable . Delivery includes 6 pcs of chair covers

This chair cover will undoubtedly embellish your event, including weddings, banquets, conferences, trade shows, etc. It fits almost all types of chairs with a total height of up to 100 cm. Sewn from stretchy fabric, our chair cover can be simply stripped down and stretched over the feet of the chair. Due to its contained 10% spandex, it is a better fit and ensures a secure grip. Treat yourself with this chair cover, and turn your chairs into a true piece of art. Delivery includes 6 pcs of chair covers. Important information - Colour: Gold . Material: 90% polyester and 10% elastane . Density: 170 g/m² . Suitable for all common side chairs . Washable temperature up to 40‚ÑÉ . Reusable . Delivery includes 6 pcs of chair covers

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.