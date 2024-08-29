Marketplace.
6 pcs Chair Covers Stretch Gold

This chair cover will undoubtedly embellish your event, including weddings, banquets, conferences, trade shows, etc. It fits almost all types of chairs with a total height of up to 100 cm. Sewn from stretchy fabric, our chair cover can be simply stripped down and stretched over the feet of the chair. Due to its contained 10% spandex, it is a better fit and ensures a secure grip. Treat yourself with this chair cover, and turn your chairs into a true piece of art. Delivery includes 6 pcs of chair covers. Important information - Colour: Gold . Material: 90% polyester and 10% elastane . Density: 170 g/m² . Suitable for all common side chairs . Washable temperature up to 40‚ÑÉ . Reusable . Delivery includes 6 pcs of chair covers

