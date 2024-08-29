Stretch Table Cover 2 pcs 80 cm Anthracite

This standing table cover will make every simple bar table a festive table. It is ideal for receptions and celebrations of any kind. It is perfect whether you want to give your personal celebration a luxurious look or prepare for an impressive reception. It is versatile in use, from a small birthday party to any bigger event. This standing table cover, sewn from stretchy fabric, can be simply stripped down and stretched over the feet of the standing table. Due to its contained 10% spandex, it is always a good fit and ensures a secure grip. The easy-care slipcover is suitable for tables up to 120 cm height and can be washed at 40 ¬∞C. Delivery includes 2 pcs of table covers. Important information - Colour: Anthracite . Suitable for all common tables . Fabric weight: 160 g/m² . Washable at 40 ¬∞C . Can be used multiple times . Delivery includes 2 pcs of table covers . Fabric: Polyester: 90%, Elastane: 10%