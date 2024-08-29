Stretch Table Cover 2 pcs 80 cm Anthracite

Stretch Table Cover 2 pcs 80 cm Anthracite

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Berkfield Ltd

Find out more about Marketplace
This product's currently out of stock
Rest of shelf

Stretch Table Cover 2 pcs 80 cm Anthracite
This standing table cover will make every simple bar table a festive table. It is ideal for receptions and celebrations of any kind. It is perfect whether you want to give your personal celebration a luxurious look or prepare for an impressive reception. It is versatile in use, from a small birthday party to any bigger event. This standing table cover, sewn from stretchy fabric, can be simply stripped down and stretched over the feet of the standing table. Due to its contained 10% spandex, it is always a good fit and ensures a secure grip. The easy-care slipcover is suitable for tables up to 120 cm height and can be washed at 40 ¬∞C. Delivery includes 2 pcs of table covers. Important information - Colour: Anthracite . Suitable for all common tables . Fabric weight: 160 g/m² . Washable at 40 ¬∞C . Can be used multiple times . Delivery includes 2 pcs of table covers . Fabric: Polyester: 90%, Elastane: 10%

View all Garden Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here