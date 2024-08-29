Outdoor Carpet Pink √ò120 cm PP

This trendy outdoor carpet makes a great decorative addition to your outdoor living space! Place it in your seating area on your balcony, terrace and patio to instantly make it feel more homely. Long-lasting and UV-resistant: Made of Polypropylene (PP), this rug is tightly woven for durability, portability and low maintenance. And it‚Äòs UV-resistant, which prevents it from fading or getting other sun damage. Reversible design: Designed to be used on both sides, this garden rug has two options for you to match the decor to your liking. When one side has a stain, or you get bored with the pattern, you can replace the other side to give the ground a fresh look. Easy to clean: This outdoor carpet is easy to clean. Simply shake and wipe it with a damp cloth, or rinse it with a hose and air dry. Portable and easy to store: Due to the lightweight and seams in the middle, you can freely fold or unfold the carpet into an ideal shape for easily carrying and storing when not in use. Wide applications: This area rug is suitable for indoor and outdoor use, including the deck, patio, balcony, garden, terrace, etc. Good to know:For optimal durability and beauty, we suggest hand washing your outdoor rug at room temperature. Important information - Colour: Pink . Material: Polypropylene (PP) . Diameter: 120 cm . Pattern: Double layer jacquard . Assembly required: No