Leno Tarpaulins 2 pcs 260 g/m² 3x20 m White

This versatile, heavy-duty Leno tarpaulin set is ideal for building greenhouses as well as covering garden furniture, log stores, trailers, cars, boats, bikes, working areas and building materials so as to protect them from the elements. Meanwhile, the tarp can also be used as a camping ground sheet. The greenhouse replacement foil is made of low-density PE material and reinforced by high-density PE mesh, which makes it tear resistant, water and UV resistant. The replacement cover is designed with 7 cm wide woven PE belts on both sides, on which there are holes for easy attachment. Important information - Colour: White . Material: LDPE (low-density PE) with HDPE (high-density PE) mesh . Size: 3 x 20 m (W x L) . Weight: 260 g/m² . With fastening holes on the 7 cm wide woven PE belts . Distance between holes: 10 cm . Tear resistant . Water and UV resistant . Delivery contains: . 2 x Tarpaulins

