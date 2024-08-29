Marketplace.
Tarpaulin Grey 5x6 m 650 g/m²

Tarpaulin Grey 5x6 m 650 g/m²

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Berkfield Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£201.99

£201.99/each

Tarpaulin Grey 5x6 m 650 g/m²
This versatile, heavy-duty tarpaulin is ideal for covering garden furniture, log stores, trailers, cars, boats, bikes, work areas and building materials and protects them from the elements. Durable and water-resistant material: The tarp is made of high-quality canvas with a PVC coating, which makes it tear resistant, water resistant, UV resistant and mould resistant, and it can be used in temperatures ranging from -30¬∞C to 70¬∞C. Easy to clean and fold: When not in use, you can wash, air dry and fold the tarpaulin sheet for storage without taking up much space. Various usage: This versatile tarpaulin is ideal for covering your garden furniture work areas and building materials. It can also be used as a cover for an open trailer or pickup truck, a temporary roof cover, a camping shelter and so on. Important information - Colour: Grey . Material: Canvas with a PVC coating . Size: 5 x 6 m (W x L) . Weight: 650 g/m² . Temperature resistance: -30¬∞C to 70¬∞C . Tear resistant and water resistant . UV resistant and mould resistant

View all Garden Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here