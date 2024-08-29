L-Shaped Garden Furniture Covers 2 pcs 18 Eyelets 220x285x80 cm

The water-resistant and UV-resistant garden furniture covers are ideal for protecting your rattan sets in the garden or on the patio. Durable material: Polyethylene (PE) is the most widely used plastic material. It offers practicality as it is UV-resistant, lightweight, and easy to maintain. Made of polyethylene, the outdoor furniture cover is suitable for daily use. Practical design: The patio furniture cover has aluminium eyelets and a rope to ensure easier fixing. Convenient storage: When you are not using this furniture cover, you can fold it to the size you want and easily put it in the storage cabinet. Important information - Colour: Black . Material: PE (Polyethylene), aluminium . Dimensions: 220 x 285 x 80 cm (L x W x H) . Fabric density: 100 g / m² . 18 eyelets . Fastening rope with lock . Water-resistant and UV-resistant . Delivery contains: . 2 x Furniture cover