Double Egg Chair Covers 2 pcs Ø230x200 cm 420D Oxford Fabric

Keep your double egg chair protected from the elements with these waterproof double egg chair covers. Waterproof and UV protection: Made of 420D Oxford fabric with a PU coating, the double egg chair cover is waterproof, UV-resistant, tear-resistant, and dustproof. Additionally, the inner waterproof tape has covered the seams to avoid water leakage. Windproof design: The cocoon egg chair cover is equipped with buckles and a drawstring at the bottom so that it can be firmly fixed on the furniture to avoid blowing away by the strong wind. Wide compatibility: The egg swing chair cover can be applied to many kinds of outdoor furniture, but especially for hanging egg chairs, and double egg chairs. Easy storage: The hanging egg chair cover can be easily folded up for convenient storage. Important information - Colour: Black . Material: 420D Oxford fabric with a PU coating . Dimensions (each): 230 x 200 cm (Diameter x H) . With a drawstring and buckles . Waterproof, UV and tear-resistant . Suitable for: Hanging egg chairs and double egg chairs . Delivery contains: . 2 x Double egg chair cover