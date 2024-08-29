Garden Swing Cover Black 220x135x170 cm 420D Oxford

Keep your 3-seater Hollywood swing protected from the elements with this waterproof garden swing cover. Waterproof and UV protection: Made of 420D oxford fabric with a PU coating, this outdoor furniture cover is waterproof, UV-resistant, tear-resistant, and dustproof. Additionally, the inner waterproof tape has covered the seams to avoid water leakage. Windproof design: This outdoor furniture cover comes with 4 buckles at the bottom so that it can be firmly fixed on the furniture to avoid blowing away by the strong wind. Wide compatibility: This patio furniture cover can be applied to many kinds of outdoor furniture, but especially for 3-seater Hollywood swings. Easy to use: With zippers and hook-and-loop fasteners, this outdoor swing cover can be easy to put on and remove. Easy storage: This patio furniture cover can be easily folded up for convenient storage. Important information - Colour: Black . Material: 420D oxford with a PU coating . Dimensions: 220 x 135 x 170 cm (L x W x H) . Double stitching on the top and both sides . With zipper on both sides . With a pair of hook-and-loop fasteners at top and front . With 4 buckles at the bottom . With waterproof tape . Waterproof, UV and tear-resistant . Suitable for: 3-seater Hollywoodswings