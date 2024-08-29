Garden Furniture Covers 2pcs 8 Person Poly Rattan 300x140 cm

This high-quality garden furniture cover is suitable for protecting your rattan sets from dirt, wind, rain and UV light year round. The cover is made of durable polyethylene, which is waterproof, UV-resistant, tearproof and thus suitable for daily use. It has 10 aluminium eyelets and a fastening rope, so it will fit your set better. The cover is suitable for our 8 Person Rattan Set with SKU 40894 / 40895 / 41277. You can also use this cover for other furniture sets, as long as it is consistent with the size of your furniture. Delivery includes 2 garden furniture covers. Note: This product is not 100% waterproof. So, we recommend you to treat it with a waterproof spray for a better waterproof function. Important information - Colour: Black . Eyelet material: Aluminium . Size: 300 x 140 x 90 cm (L x W x H) . Fabric density: 90 g / m² . 10 eyelets with fastening rope . Water-resistant and UV-resistant . Suitable for 8 Person Rattan Set . Delivery includes 2 garden furniture covers