Outsunny 2-Tier Wrought Iron Firewood Holder with 4 Tools Handles

Let the smooth curved design and side scrolling of this outdoor firewood rack, from Outsunny, hold your wood together in effortless elegance. The structure is made from solid metal for strength. The outer base is formed into a rectangular shape: directly touching the floor so it stays completely stable. Its open design provides consistent ventilation so your wood will keep aerated and dry. A piece which will stand proud in your home and garden.