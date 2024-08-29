Garden Furniture Cover Black 140x70x90 cm Waterproof 420D

Marketplace.
Keep your patio or garden furniture set protected from the elements with this waterproof garden furniture cover. Waterproof and UV protection: Made of 420D Oxford fabric with a PU coating, this outdoor furniture cover is waterproof, UV-resistant, tear-resistant, and dustproof. Additionally, the inner waterproof tape has covered the seams to avoid water leakage. Windproof design: This rattan furniture cover comes with 4 buckles and a drawstring at the bottom so that it can be firmly fixed on the furniture to avoid blowing away by the strong wind. Wide compatibility: This patio furniture cover can be applied to many kinds of outdoor furniture, but especially for table sets, sofa sets and lounge sets. Easy storage: This cover for patio furniture can be easily folded up for convenient storage. Important information - Colour: Black . Material: 420D Oxford fabric with PU coating (100% polyester) . Dimensions: 140 x 70 x 90 cm (L x W x H) . Double stitching on the top

