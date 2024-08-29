Leno Tarpaulin 140 g/m² 6x8 m White

This versatile leno tarpaulin perfectly protects your items against moisture and dirt. It can also be used as a cover for various purposes. Various usage: This versatile leno tarp is excellent for building greenhouses as well as covering garden furniture, working areas and building materials to protect them. The tarp can also be used as a camping ground sheet. Premium material: The greenhouse replacement foil is made of low-density polyethylene material and reinforced by high-density polyethylene mesh, which makes it tear-resistant and water-resistant. Practical eyelets: The tarpaulin is also equipped with eyelets in all corners and along the edges for easy fastening. Important information - Colour: White . Material: LDPE (low-density polyethylene) with HDPE (high-density polyethylene) mesh . Size: 6 x 8 m (W x L) . Weight: 140 g/m² . Distance between eyelets: 50 cm . With aluminium eyelets at all corners and along the edges