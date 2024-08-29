RIDDER Bathroom Rug Carl 60x90 cm Grey 7102307

The Carl bathroom rug from RIDDER is a soft bath mat with a trendy design that feels wonderfully pleasant for your feet and will give your bathroom a fresh, modern look. This bathroom rug is suitable for every bathroom, even those with underfloor heating! The extremely high fibre density provides a super-soft and warm sensation. Step onto it when getting out of the bathtub or the shower to avoid the cold slippery tiles. It will also keep your bathroom floor dry and clean and it is washable at 30¬∞C on a gentle cycle and suitable for tumble drying. This bathroom rug is colourfast and will retain its shape even after having been washed several times. Important information - Colour: Grey . Material: 100% polyester . Dimensions: 60 x 90 x 1.5 cm (W x L x T) . Maximum shape retention and colourfastness after washing . With non-slip TPR rubber backing . Suitable for floors with underfloor heating . Machine washable at 30¬∞C on gentle cycle . Suitable for dryer . Fabric: Polyester: 100%