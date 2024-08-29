Marketplace.
image 1 of Bathroom Mat Set 3 Pieces Fabric Turquoise
image 1 of Bathroom Mat Set 3 Pieces Fabric Turquoiseimage 2 of Bathroom Mat Set 3 Pieces Fabric Turquoiseimage 3 of Bathroom Mat Set 3 Pieces Fabric Turquoiseimage 4 of Bathroom Mat Set 3 Pieces Fabric Turquoiseimage 5 of Bathroom Mat Set 3 Pieces Fabric Turquoise

Bathroom Mat Set 3 Pieces Fabric Turquoise

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Berkfield Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£29.99

£29.99/each

Bathroom Mat Set 3 Pieces Fabric Turquoise
Our bathroom mat set will create a luxurious look and feel to your bathroom decor. Made of 100% cotton, the mat set is anti-static, water absorbent and easy to maintain. With non-slip backing, the floor mat will stay securely in place without slipping and thus providing a safe landing when stepping out of the bath. The pedestal mat will offer you warmth and comfort. Delivery includes 1 bath mat, 1 pedestal mat and 1 toilet lid cover. Note: Our rugs are packaged in rolls for easy transport. Please allow the product some time to become perfectly straight and flat. Important information - Colour: Turquoise . Material: 100% cotton . Bath mat size: 50 x 78 cm (W x L) . Pedestal mat size: 50 x 50 cm (W x L) . Toilet lid cover size: 44 x 50 cm (W x L) . Soft to the touch . Anti-static and water-absorbent . With non-slip backing . Easy to maintain . Delivery includes 1 bath mat, 1 pedestal mat and 1 toilet lid cover . Fabric: Cotton: 100%

View all Bathroom Accessories & Towels

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here