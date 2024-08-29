Bathroom Mat Set 3 Pieces Fabric Turquoise

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

Our bathroom mat set will create a luxurious look and feel to your bathroom decor. Made of 100% cotton, the mat set is anti-static, water absorbent and easy to maintain. With non-slip backing, the floor mat will stay securely in place without slipping and thus providing a safe landing when stepping out of the bath. The pedestal mat will offer you warmth and comfort. Delivery includes 1 bath mat, 1 pedestal mat and 1 toilet lid cover. Note: Our rugs are packaged in rolls for easy transport. Please allow the product some time to become perfectly straight and flat. Important information - Colour: Turquoise . Material: 100% cotton . Bath mat size: 50 x 78 cm (W x L) . Pedestal mat size: 50 x 50 cm (W x L) . Toilet lid cover size: 44 x 50 cm (W x L) . Soft to the touch . Anti-static and water-absorbent . With non-slip backing . Easy to maintain . Delivery includes 1 bath mat, 1 pedestal mat and 1 toilet lid cover . Fabric: Cotton: 100%

Our bathroom mat set will create a luxurious look and feel to your bathroom decor. Made of 100% cotton, the mat set is anti-static, water absorbent and easy to maintain. With non-slip backing, the floor mat will stay securely in place without slipping and thus providing a safe landing when stepping out of the bath. The pedestal mat will offer you warmth and comfort. Delivery includes 1 bath mat, 1 pedestal mat and 1 toilet lid cover. Note: Our rugs are packaged in rolls for easy transport. Please allow the product some time to become perfectly straight and flat. Important information - Colour: Turquoise . Material: 100% cotton . Bath mat size: 50 x 78 cm (W x L) . Pedestal mat size: 50 x 50 cm (W x L) . Toilet lid cover size: 44 x 50 cm (W x L) . Soft to the touch . Anti-static and water-absorbent . With non-slip backing . Easy to maintain . Delivery includes 1 bath mat, 1 pedestal mat and 1 toilet lid cover . Fabric: Cotton: 100%

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.