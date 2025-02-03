RIDDER Shower Curtain Mohn 180x200 cm

The RIDDER shower curtain Mohn contributes to a tranquil atmosphere in your bathroom with its cute floral print in red. This shower curtain is made of high-quality 100 % polyester, which is water-repellent and is extremely practical in use. A band is sewn into the lower hem, which ensures the shower curtain falls nicely for a more pleasant shower experience. The curtain is machine washable at up to 60 ¬∞C and can be ironed at low temperatures. Installation is very easy: the shower curtain is equipped with plastic eyelets and can be easily and conveniently hung with shower curtain rings (not included). Let the RIDDER quality convince you! Important information - Colour: White and red . Material: Fabric (100% Polyester) . Size: 180 x 200 cm (W x H) . Impregnated and coated to make it water repellent . High colour stability . Can be ironed at low temperatures . Edges hemmed on all four sides . Bottom hem weighted . Plastic eyelets for curtain rings (not included) . Machine washable at up to 60 ‚ÑÉ . High abrasion resistance . Fabric: Polyester: 100%

Sold by Berkfield Home (Berkfield Ltd)