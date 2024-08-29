Sealskin Shower Curtain Brix Transparent

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

Turn your bathroom into an Instagram hit with the contemporary Brix shower curtain from Sealskin. This bath curtain is made of eco-friendly materials and brings an industrial look into any bathroom area. It suits every style and every budget. Important information - Colour: Transparent with black pattern . Material: 100% PEVA polymer . Size: 180 x 200 cm (L x H) . Sustainable materials . Easy to clean and put up

Turn your bathroom into an Instagram hit with the contemporary Brix shower curtain from Sealskin. This bath curtain is made of eco-friendly materials and brings an industrial look into any bathroom area. It suits every style and every budget. Important information - Colour: Transparent with black pattern . Material: 100% PEVA polymer . Size: 180 x 200 cm (L x H) . Sustainable materials . Easy to clean and put up

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.