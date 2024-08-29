Marketplace.
image 1 of Sealskin Shower Curtain Brix Transparent
image 1 of Sealskin Shower Curtain Brix Transparentimage 2 of Sealskin Shower Curtain Brix Transparentimage 3 of Sealskin Shower Curtain Brix Transparentimage 4 of Sealskin Shower Curtain Brix Transparentimage 5 of Sealskin Shower Curtain Brix Transparent

Sealskin Shower Curtain Brix Transparent

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Berkfield Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£35.99

£35.99/each

Sealskin Shower Curtain Brix Transparent
Turn your bathroom into an Instagram hit with the contemporary Brix shower curtain from Sealskin. This bath curtain is made of eco-friendly materials and brings an industrial look into any bathroom area. It suits every style and every budget. Important information - Colour: Transparent with black pattern . Material: 100% PEVA polymer . Size: 180 x 200 cm (L x H) . Sustainable materials . Easy to clean and put up

View all Bathroom Accessories & Towels

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here