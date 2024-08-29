Marketplace.
Shower Roller Blind 100x240 cm Square

Our shower roller blind is an ideal alternative to a conventional shower curtain or bathroom room divider. Its sleek, modern design will not interfere with your bathroom decor. Simply roll down the blind when needed to protect your floors, and roll up to conceal it on the ceiling when not in use. The shower curtain is made of high-quality chloride-free material EVA (also known as PEVA). It's water resistant, quick drying and easy to clean. The pull cord can be placed on each side. The shower roller blind is easy to assemble. Important information - With square design . Material: 100% EVA with aluminum parts . Size: 100 x 240 cm (W x L) . Water resistant . Quick drying . Pull-cord can be mounted on either the right or the left side . Mounting accessories included . Easy to assemble . Fabric: PEVA: 100%

