Marketplace.
image 1 of RIDDER Shower Curtain Textile Grass
image 1 of RIDDER Shower Curtain Textile Grassimage 2 of RIDDER Shower Curtain Textile Grassimage 3 of RIDDER Shower Curtain Textile Grassimage 4 of RIDDER Shower Curtain Textile Grassimage 5 of RIDDER Shower Curtain Textile Grass

RIDDER Shower Curtain Textile Grass

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Berkfield Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£58.99

£58.99/each

RIDDER Shower Curtain Textile Grass
This Textile shower curtain from RIDDER is water-repellent with a decent natural design. The size 180x200 cm is perfect for showers or even bathtubs. This bathroom shower curtain is made of 100 % polyester, permeated and coated, making it water-resistant and extremely practical in use. A rubber weight band is sewn into the lower hem, ensuring the bathroom curtain falls perfectly for a more pleasant shower experience. The curtain is machine washable up to 60 ¬∞C and can be ironed at lowest temperatures. Important information - Main colour: White . Printing colour: Multicolour . Material: 100% Polyester . Size: 180 x 200 cm (W x H) . Water-repellent impregnated and coated . Environmentally neutral dyes . High colour stability . Abrasion resistance . With plastic eyelets . With seams all around . With weight band made of rubber at the lower edge . Machine washable up to 60 ¬∞C . Note: Do not bleach, dry or dry clean

View all Bathroom Accessories & Towels

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here