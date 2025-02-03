Sealskin Shower Curtain Madeira 180 cm Grey 238501314

This product's currently out of stock

The Sealskin Madeira shower curtain, in a uniform, warm colour, will give every bathroom a sleek, modern look. As it is made of water repellent polyester, this shower curtain will of course also keep the rest of the bathroom nice and dry when showering. The curtain can be machine washed at 30 degrees. Ironing the curtain makes it more water repellent. Rings are not included in delivery, but you will find compatible Sealskin rings in our web shop (sku: 406080, 406081). Important information - Colour: Grey . Size: 180 x 200 cm (W x H) . Water repellent . Weighted hem . Washing instructions: . Can be machine washed at 30 degrees . Ironing the curtain makes it more water repellent . Rings are not included, but separately available (406080, 406081) . Fabric: Polyester: 100%

